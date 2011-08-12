Restaurant Scorecard: Aug. 12

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control aims at improving food safety at area restaurants through a statewide inspection initiative.

The results, which are made available to the public, are based off of a 100 point checklist that inspects 50 areas of each chosen establishment. The lowest grade a restaurant can receive is a "C" rating, or 70 to 77 points.

The following are two of the latest restaurant inspection results in Murrells Inlet and Andrews:

Nance's Creekfront Restaurant | 4883 Hwy 17 Business, Murrells Inlet



Overall Grade: 79 – B

During an inspection on Aug. 8, a DHEC employee found foods thawing improperly and had exceeded acceptable temperatures.

Additionally, an employee was observed mixing hush puppy mix with their arm immersed to armpits. The report stated the inspector instructed the employee to use a large utensil and gloves. The inspector did not observe cuts or open wounds on arms and no hair was found in the mix.

Corn meal and flour was found stored in containers previously used for the storage of poisonous or toxic products like chemical cleaners. They were thrown away.

Wrapped baked potatoes in a warmer left from the night before were also thrown away.

[Click here to read the complete health inspection report (PDF)]

New Tai Chang | 20 East Main St., Andrews



Overall Grade: 81 – B

On Aug. 10, a DHEC employee found a dish machine in the restaurant to not be sanitizing, and noted that the machine needed repairing.

Foods were found to be stored uncovered and raw chicken was found stored above raw pork or beef.

Several areas in the restaurant were in need of cleaning and repair.

[Click here to read the complete health inspection report (PDF)]

