Athletes of the Week: Myrtle Beach defense

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As a team that nearly averaged 47 points per game last season it's hard to believe that defense could be the strength of the Myrtle Beach Seahawks, but that could be the case this year with eight starters returning.

There's plenty of talent on that side of the ball including defensive end Tyler Knox, who is being recruited by a number of schools throughout the southeast.

"It's fun to watch those guys fly around and hit people. It's going to be exciting watching them grow. I think they've got a chance to get better," said Myrtle Beach head coach Mickey Wilson.

Seahawk linebacker Sean Michael Orcutt added, "I think the defense is definitely going to step it up and shine this year. We're going to be a great aspect to the team, and definitely have to carry the team a little bit."

The Myrtle Beach defense will get a major challenge to start season off. The Seahawks are the only 3A school in the state to play all 4A schools in their non-region schedule.

Despite the inexperienced offense and difficult schedule, the goal is still for Myrtle Beach to get back to the state championship.

"Out here is where we earn it, our here is where we come together as a team, so it's not really one individual. We know what it takes, we're all with each other every day, so that's where it's at," said linebacker Daquarius Wilson.

Coach Wilson agreed, "It's all about the journey, we're going to take it one day at a time, try to get better each time we step on the field or each time we step in the weight room. No matter what we're doing it's trying to get better every day, and trying to enjoy the journey."

Myrtle Beach will host the CNB Kickoff Classic on Friday night, and begins their regular season at home against Carolina Forest on August 26th.

