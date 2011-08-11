HCPD and Horry Co. Schools team up for school safety

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Schools and Horry County Police are teaming up in a new initiative to keep kids safe in school with a crime prevention tip line.

The line is available for students and parents to call and report situations they think could become dangerous. It's all in an effort to stop crime before it starts.

School officials put a similar program into place last year in November after the shooting at Socastee High School.

"One of the things that was so alarming was realizing how many people had a hint of something and yet did not have a venue to talk about that," said Teal Britton with Horry County Schools.

It was run by an outside company and officials say the line only received 8 calls for the rest of the school year. Now they're hoping the direct link to school resource officers will make callers more apt to report things.

"[SROs] have the firsthand knowledge of what goes on in those schools. They are the guys and girls who are answering the calls that happen, anything that's brought to their attention within the school," said Sgt. Robert Kegler, spokesman for Horry County Police.

Officials say the tip line is an added layer of defense to keep students safe. Other measures including the improved metal detector policy will not be replaced.

The tip line launched Aug. 15 and can be reached at 843-915-SROS. Police say the more information they have is better, but callers can remain anonymous.

Additionally, officers have launched an email address for those who do not wish to call the number. Kegler said the public is encouraged to email information about any school crime or school crime tip to srotips@horrycounty.org

