MCSO arrests 78 on drug related charges since February

From the Marion County Sheriff's Office

MARION COUNTY, SC - The Marion County Combined Drug Unit released the names of people arrested so far during 2011. "The Marion County Combined Drug Unit has had a very successful 2011 so far." More arrests are forthcoming.

The Marion County Combined Drug Unit is a multi-jurisdictional taskforce comprised of four deputies from the Marion County Sheriff's Office, two officers from the Marion Police Department and two officers from the Mullins Police Department. Five officers concentrate their investigations on drug trafficking organizations operating within Marion County. The other three officers, as a result of a federal grant, concentrate on street crimes related to drugs and gangs.

We recognizes the importance of community involvement and urges the citizens of Marion County to take a vigilant stand against illegal drug and gang activity in their community. Please report any suspicious activity to the Marion County Combined Drug Unit in confidence at 423-2056.

The following arrests were made between February, 2011 and July, 2011 as a result of intensive investigations made by the Drug Unit: