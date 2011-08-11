MCSO arrests 78 on drug related charges since February - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MCSO arrests 78 on drug related charges since February

From the Marion County Sheriff's Office

MARION COUNTY, SC - The Marion County Combined Drug Unit released the names of people arrested so far during 2011.  "The Marion County Combined Drug Unit has had a very successful 2011 so far." More arrests are forthcoming.

The Marion County Combined Drug Unit is a multi-jurisdictional taskforce comprised of four deputies from the Marion County Sheriff's Office, two officers from the Marion Police Department and two officers from the Mullins Police Department.  Five officers concentrate their investigations on drug trafficking organizations operating within Marion County.  The other three officers, as a result of a federal grant, concentrate on street crimes related to drugs and gangs.

We recognizes the importance of community involvement and urges the citizens of Marion County to take a vigilant stand against illegal drug and gang activity in their community.  Please report any suspicious activity to the Marion County Combined Drug Unit in confidence at 423-2056.

The following arrests were made between February, 2011 and July, 2011 as a result of intensive investigations made by the Drug Unit:

  • Brandon M Alston, 23, of Marion was charged Distribution Marijuana near a School, and Distribution Marijuana-1st offense
  • Kennedy A Brown, 47, of Mullins was charged Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine and Trafficking Cocaine
  • Tyrell D Davis, 25, of Mullins was charged with PWID Cocaine 1st offense, PWID Cocaine Base 1st offense, and PWID Marijuana 1st offense
  • Truman Douglass, 63, of Florence was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana and Distribution of Marijuana 3rd
  • Shawn C Ellison, 30, of Mullins was charged with NO SC DL, PWID Cocaine 3rd offense, Resisting arrest, and Simple Possession of Marijuana
  • Michael B Fowler, 24, of Mullins was charged with Distribution Marijuana
  • Lacy D Gainey, 22, of Mullins was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance and Distribution Controlled Substance 1st
  • Ronald L Gilliam, 38, of Mullins was charged with PWID Cocaine 1st, PWID Cocaine 1st  Offense, and PWID Marijuana
  • Timothy T Godbolt, 33, of Marion was charged with Distribution Controlled Substance 1st
  • Garit D Gore, 35, of Conway was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana and Distribution of Marijuana - 3rd Offense.
  • Victor A Grant, 24, of Johnsonville was charged with Distribution of Cocaine Base
  • Joshua A Green, 27, of Marion was charged with Possession Controlled Substance
  • Timothy W Hayes, 22, of Mullins was charged with Simple Possession of Marijuana, Distribution Controlled Substance Proximity of a School, Distribution of Marijuana, and Distribution of Controlled Substance
  • Cyntonio T Howard, 24, of Mullins was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance Schedule I-V
  • William W Huggins, 49, of Nichols was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance - 1st Offense
  • John R Lang, 48, of Marion was charged with PWID Cocaine 1st Offense, PWID Cocaine Base 1st Offense, and PWID Marijuana 1st Offense
  • Michael A Lawson, 28, of Marion was charged with Distribution of Marijuana 1st Offense
  • William C Lee, 39, of Mullins was charged with PWID Cocaine 3rd Offense, PWID Cocaine Base 3rd Offense, PWID Marijuana 3rd Offense, PWID near school, Distribution Cocaine Base Proximity of a School, and Distribution Cocaine Base
  • Donald L Legette, 33, of Mullins was charged with Distribution Proximity School and Distribution of Cocaine Base
  • Anthony D Livingston, 26, of Horry County was charged with four counts of Distribution of Marijuana - 1st Offense.
  • Michael A. McLellan, 35, of Mullins was charged with two counts of distribution of marijuana 2nd offense, and distribution of a controlled substance 1st offense.
  • Steven L. McLellan, 37, of Mullins was charged with conspiracy to distribute Marijuana.
  • Rogers C. McCollars, 31, of Marion was charged with distribution of cocaine base, and distribution within proximity of a school.
  • Teddy L. Moody, 46, of Marion was charged with Distribution of cocaine base 1st.
  • Shanice A. Parker, 22, of Conway was charged with unlawful conduct to a child, trafficking cocaine base, and conspiracy to distribute cocaine base.
  • Keomatrae D. Perry, 23, of Marion was charged with possession of cocaine base, PWID of marijuana, and PWID of marijuana within proximity of a school.
  • Charles T. Potts, 38, of Marion was charged with intimidation of witness.
  • Michael A. Potts, 44, of Marion was charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, distribution of cocaine 1st, possession of cocaine base 1st, and simple possession of marijuana.
  • Vance L. Reaves, 44, of Marion was charged with distribution of marijuana.
  • Cliff T. Roberts, 32, of Marion was charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, simple possession of marijuana, and trafficking cocaine.
  • William F. Robinson, 31, of Marion was charged with distribution of cocaine base 2nd, distribution near a school, and simple possession of marijuana.
  • Kelly A. Rogers, 23, of Marion was charged with distribution of a controlled substance 1st.
  • Jacody S. Stackhouse, 28, of Marion was charged with PWID of cocaine 1st, PWID of cocaine base 1st, and PWID of marijuana.
  • Venson E. Strickland, 20, of Conway was charged with conspiracy to distribution of cocaine base, trafficking cocaine base, and unlawful carry of a firearm.
  • Brandon J. Swinton, 25, of Mullins was charged with distribution of schedule III drug.
  • Waldo P. Tart, 54, of Mullins was charged with distribution of schedule I II III drug.
  • Morgan A. Thompson, 22, of Marion was charged with simple possession of marijuana, and PWID of cocaine base 1st.
  • Kennis J. Todd, 26, of Mullins was charged with distribution of cocaine base 3rd, and distribution with intent proximity of a park.
  • Glenwood A. Turner, 44, of Marion was charged with simple possession of marijuana, and trafficking cocaine.
  • Jamel T. Williams, 18, of Centenary was charged with PWID of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Delores M. Williamson, 33, of Mullins was charged with PWID of marijuana.
  • Thomas L. Wilson, 23, of Marion was charged with three counts of conspiracy to distribute, and three count of distribution of cocaine 1st.
  • Darius D. Wright, 24, of Marion was charged with PWID of cocaine 2nd , PWID of cocaine base 2nd, and unlawful carrying of pistol.
  • 35 Others were arrested on other drug related charges ranging from possession of controlled substances to firearm related charges.

