Skillet Dinner with Woody Swink of Margaret Holmes

One Skillet Dinner

  • 1 lb. kielbasa or country sausage of choice – sliced
  • 6-8 potatoes, washed and sliced
  • 1 onion
  • 1 tbsp. oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Garlic salt
  • 1 can of Margaret Holmes tomato, okra, and corn

 

Recipe Instructions:

Put oil in skillet at medium heat. Add chopped onion for 2-3 minutes. Add sliced kielbasa to brown for 3-5 minutes. When browned add sliced potatoes. Season with garlic salt and pepper. Add 1 can of Margaret Holmes and cover on lower heat and cook until potatoes are done. Serve with salad and cornbread if desired.

