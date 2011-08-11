Skillet Dinner with Woody Swink of Margaret Holmes

Recipe

One Skillet Dinner

1 lb. kielbasa or country sausage of choice – sliced

6-8 potatoes, washed and sliced

1 onion

1 tbsp. oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Garlic salt

1 can of Margaret Holmes tomato, okra, and corn

Recipe Instructions:

Put oil in skillet at medium heat. Add chopped onion for 2-3 minutes. Add sliced kielbasa to brown for 3-5 minutes. When browned add sliced potatoes. Season with garlic salt and pepper. Add 1 can of Margaret Holmes and cover on lower heat and cook until potatoes are done. Serve with salad and cornbread if desired.