Skillet Dinner with Woody Swink of Margaret Holmes

Recipe
One Skillet Dinner
Recipe Instructions:
Put oil in skillet at medium heat. Add chopped onion for 2-3 minutes. Add sliced kielbasa to brown for 3-5 minutes. When browned add sliced potatoes. Season with garlic salt and pepper. Add 1 can of Margaret Holmes and cover on lower heat and cook until potatoes are done. Serve with salad and cornbread if desired.
