Brittanee Drexel’s mom upset over new billboard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) There's a new billboard in Myrtle Beach with missing New York teen Brittanee Drexel's face on it, but her own mother thinks it may compromise the case.

Dawn Drexel spoke exclusively with WMBF News about the new billboard, saying it's a call for attention from an organization that isn't involved in the case.

"I feel like you know a lot of people out there are just trying to get publicity from Brittanee, and I don't want anyone using my daughter for that," said Drexel.

That organization is the Kristen Foundation, a Charlotte-based non-profit that helps families of missing people. It says the ad is aimed at bringing in tips in the case, but Dawn Drexel is worried the billboard will confuse anyone who may come forward with information.

Dawn says the billboard directs people to call the Kristen Foundation as well as police and she thinks that puts too many hands in the pot.

Members of the CUE Center for Missing Persons say in many cases too many people involved can complicate things.

"It confuses the situation a little bit. People get confused about who actually is conducting the search, who is actually helping in the case," said Cyndi Graham, board member with the CUE Center.

According to the Kristen Foundation, the billboard was designed by Brittanee's dad Chad Drexel.

The group says it'll officially unveil the ad at a press conference Friday in Myrtle Beach.

The Rochester-teen was last seen in the Myrtle Beach area in April of 2009. Her cell phone last sent out a signal from Georgetown County.

