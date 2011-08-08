FPD investigates multiple robberies, make arrests

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) The Florence Police Department has arrested three suspects in connection with three separate reported robberies that occurred early Saturday morning.



In the early morning hours of Aug. 6, three separate robberies occurred in the Florence area.



At approximately 1:25 a.m., a 48-year-old male was approached by three suspects while riding his bicycle home in the vicinity of Athens St. The suspects hit him in the jaw, and stole his bicycle, beer and wallet. According to police, the victim recalled the suspects having a gun.



Later in the morning, between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m., a 51-year-old male was robbed at the Speedy Mart on Lucas St by three suspects demanding money. The victim's girlfriend also recalled the suspects carrying a gun.



At approximately 3:15 a.m., a 36-year-old female was robbed while walking along Oakland Avenue. The victim described the suspects to police as three black males. She reports that one suspect had a gun which he threatened to shoot her with. One of the other men had a bicycle. He reportedly punched her. The other suspect stole her cell phone, ID and cash.



The second victim spotted the suspects later in the morning around the area of the Speedy Mart. Police responded and arrested one suspect on Commander St. The arrest of the first suspect lead to the arrests of the remaining two suspects, according to the Florence Police Department.



Jabre Oneil Alexander, 18, of Florence was arrested and charged with two counts armed robbery and giving false information for wrong name.

Tony Mike Smoot, 19, of Florence was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of pistol, two counts armed robbery and strong armed robbery.

The third suspect is a juvenile, 16, and has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and unlawful carrying of a pistol. He may be charged as an adult.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.