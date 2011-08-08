MBPD continues to search for armed bank robber - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Accused serial bank robber arrested by MPBD

Officers continue to search for this suspect (Source: MBPD) Officers continue to search for this suspect (Source: MBPD)
Source: WMBF News Reporter Mark Meredith Source: WMBF News Reporter Mark Meredith
Source: WMBF News Reporter Mark Meredith Source: WMBF News Reporter Mark Meredith
If you've seen him, call MBPD immediately (Source: MBPD) If you've seen him, call MBPD immediately (Source: MBPD)
Monroe August Eggerling (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) Monroe August Eggerling (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The Myrtle Beach Police Department has charged a man in connection to the armed robbery of a local bank in August, making it his third arrest in two days.

Capt. David Knipes, spokesman for the Myrtle Beach Police Department, said the robbery occurred at the TD Bank located at 7901 N. Kings Hwy around 3:30 p.m. Aug. 8 when an unknown white male entered the bank armed with a black handgun and demanded money.

Knipes said officers were searching for a white male reported to be in his late 20s to early 30s, standing 5'9" to 6'1" and weighing 150 pounds to 160 pounds.

He was wearing a black t-shirt, gray or olive green cargo pants, a black baseball cap with the SC state logo, sunglasses and had a navy blue and white bandana covering his face at the time of the incident.

The suspect reportedly had a black backpack and brown, cotton garden-type gloves.

According to investigators, the suspect was able to flee with an undetermined amount of money and may have red dye on his hands from a dye pack.

Myrtle Beach Police set up a perimeter in the areas of 79th Avenue North and 82nd Avenue North searching with dogs for the suspect, but were unsuccessful.

Thursday, officers with Horry County Police Department arrested Monroe August Eggerling, of Myrtle Beach, following a robbery at the First Citizen's Bank located along Highway 707 in Socastee.

Friday, Eggerling was charged with armed robbery in connection to the robbery of Wachovia in early September as well as the TD Bank robbery.

Further details have not been released at this time. WMBF News will provide those details as they become available.

