Bennettsville Bojangles robbed at gunpoint - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Bennettsville Bojangles robbed at gunpoint

Ospian ONeal has been charged with obstruction of justice (Source: Bennettsville PD) Ospian ONeal has been charged with obstruction of justice (Source: Bennettsville PD)
If you know where Wilson is, contact Bennettsville Police immediately (Source: Bennettsville PD) If you know where Wilson is, contact Bennettsville Police immediately (Source: Bennettsville PD)

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Bennettsville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest in connection to an armed robbery at a fast food restaurant Thursday night.

Lt. Larry Turner, spokesman for the Bennettsville Police Department, said two black males entered through the back door of the Bojangles on Cottingham Boulevard and forced the manager to give them an undisclosed amount of money at gunpoint.

Turner said a dog team from the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office attempted to track the suspects, which led to the discovery of one of the weapons as well as the cash drawers from the restaurant. The suspects, however, were not located.

No injuries occurred in the incident, and Turner said an employee of the restaurant, Ospian ONeal, has been arrested for obstruction of justice. Details surrounding his arrest were not immediately made available.

A person of interest has been identified as Jackie Wilson, according to Turner. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bennettsville Police Department as soon as possible.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly