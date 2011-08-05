Bennettsville Bojangles robbed at gunpoint

If you know where Wilson is, contact Bennettsville Police immediately (Source: Bennettsville PD)

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Bennettsville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest in connection to an armed robbery at a fast food restaurant Thursday night.

Lt. Larry Turner, spokesman for the Bennettsville Police Department, said two black males entered through the back door of the Bojangles on Cottingham Boulevard and forced the manager to give them an undisclosed amount of money at gunpoint.

Turner said a dog team from the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office attempted to track the suspects, which led to the discovery of one of the weapons as well as the cash drawers from the restaurant. The suspects, however, were not located.

No injuries occurred in the incident, and Turner said an employee of the restaurant, Ospian ONeal, has been arrested for obstruction of justice. Details surrounding his arrest were not immediately made available.

A person of interest has been identified as Jackie Wilson, according to Turner. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bennettsville Police Department as soon as possible.

The investigation remains ongoing.

