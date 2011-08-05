Restaurant Scorecard: Aug. 5

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control aims at improving food safety at area restaurants through a statewide inspection initiative.

The results, which are made available to the public, are based off of a 100 point checklist that inspects 50 areas of each chosen establishment. The lowest grade a restaurant can receive is a "C" rating, or 70 to 77 points.

The following are two of the latest restaurant inspection results in Garden City and Myrtle Beach:

Conch Cafe |1870 Waccamaw Dr., Garden City



Overall Grade: 82 – B

During an inspection on Aug. 2, a DHEC employee found potentially hazardous foods not holding below 45 degrees of above 130 degrees.

A dish machine was also found to not be working, and the chemical sanitizer concentration was too low.

Various areas in the restaurant were in need of cleaning or repair.

[Click here to read the complete health inspection report (PDF)]

Panda at Carolina Forest | 3751 Renee Dr., Myrtle Beach



Overall Grade: 88 – A

On July 29, a DHEC inspector instructed the restaurant to keep bags of onions off the floor and to clean knives before storing them.

The restaurant was also using plastic grocery bags for storage and was told they needed to use food grade storage bags instead.

A cutting board was in need of resurfacing and various areas were in need of cleaning and repair.

[Click here to read the complete health inspection report (PDF)]

