FCSO charges man with 23 counts of copper theft

Finn has been charged in connection to several thefts throughout the county (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Florence man in connection to several copper wire thefts across the county.

Capt. Mike Nunn, spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff's Office, said Bryant John Finn, 25, was arrested July 24 and charged with 23 counts of injury to real property, fixtures or improvements to obtain nonferrous metals or copper theft.

Nunn added the investigation has remained ongoing for several months and investigators believe Finn is responsible for more than $150,000 in damage at homes, businesses and churches throughout Florence County.

Additional charges are possible, according to Nunn.

