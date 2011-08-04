Man gets life in prison as accessory for 2009 double murder

Anthony Wingate, charged with accessory after the face and criminal conspiracy (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man who previously pleaded not guilty to murder for a double shooting in the Florence area received sentence of life in prison after pleading guilty to other charges.

Fonnelze Travis Delane was arrested after the shooting that claimed the lives of 26-year-old Bill Hall Jr. and 32-year-old Talya Jeanette Poston on September 1, 2009.

Before a Florence County Judge sentenced 30-year-old Fonnelze Travis Delane to life in prison, Delane addressed the court and the family members of the two victims he had killed on September 1, 2009.

"I feel like by me getting up here and saying that I'm sorry and apologizing for the situation… you know that's a start," said Delane

Delane then apologized for having 26-year-old Bill Hall Jr. and 32-year-old Talya Jeanette Poston murdered.

Their bodies were found on Isaiah Street. Each was shot multiple times.

Delane's family asked the Judge to be considerate in his sentence. The victims' families requested a harsher punishment.

Talya Poston's now 18 year old son addressed the court and the man responsible for his mother's death. Gabriel Poston was only 14 when his mother was killed.

"I've had a hard life as well. That's no excuse for him to have these actions. He had these actions before. He had ample opportunity before to do right in life, and he hasn't. and I really don't want to see him come out of prison 30 years from now I want him to have life and leave in a wooden box," said Gabriel Poston.

Next Poston's aunt gave an emotional statement. That's when the courtroom proceedings came to a jarring stop.

Delane's mother fainted. She laid on the floor for several moments. When she came to, she was wheezing.

Florence County EMS was called into the courtroom; family members later said she had a heart attack.

When court picked back up it wasn't long before Delane was sentenced.

We caught up with the victims' family after the case. They said they were well pleased with the judge's decision.

"Four long years has been a long time and if he had truly been sorry he would have gone ahead and let this thing be over a couple of years ago," said Debbie Ross.

Criminal cases against Kelvin Oneal and Anthony Wingate are still pending.

