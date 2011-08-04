FCSO finds over $10M in cocaine hidden in furniture - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FCSO finds over $10M in cocaine hidden in furniture

Officials found the cocaine hidden in furniture in a moving truck (Source: FCSO) Officials found the cocaine hidden in furniture in a moving truck (Source: FCSO)
The cocaine is estimated to be worth more than $10 million dollars (Source: FCSO) The cocaine is estimated to be worth more than $10 million dollars (Source: FCSO)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff's Office has made the largest drug bust in the agency's history Thursday morning, according to officials.

Capt. Mike Nunn, spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff's Office said the bust came during a routine traffic stop of a tractor-trailer along Interstate 95 when a drug sniffing dog became alert on the trailer.

After a search, deputies found about 106 kilograms, or 233 pounds, of pure cocaine individually wrapped and hidden inside furniture in the trailer.

Investigators have determined the street value of the cocaine to be over $10 million.

According to Nunn, the tractor-trailer was registered to a moving company out of FL. The driver and a passenger of the truck were released after the seizure, when deputies determined they were unaware of the cocaine hidden in the furniture.

"This is the largest cocaine seizure by our agency ever," Sheriff Kenny Boone said. "We take seriously our role in the war on drugs, and the news of this seizure will be heard all the way to South America."

Nunn said the investigation remains ongoing.

