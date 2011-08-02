Florence Co. fugitive extradited, charged - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence Co. fugitive extradited, charged

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A fugitive on the run for nearly five years following an assault on a Pamplico police officer has been extradited back to SC, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

 Brett Camp, spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff's Office, said Nicky Allen Wilson, 28, was arrested Monday by the Eastern Tennessee Fugitive Task Force, a division of the U.S. Marshals.

On Aug. 12, 2006, a Pamplico police officer was conducting a traffic stop on Wilson when Wilson allegedly attempted to flee the scene in the vehicle, which then struck the officer.

Camp said the officer was dragged nearly 100 feet and was seriously injured.

Wilson was featured on America's Most Wanted three times within the past three years, according to Camp, and a tip into the show led investigators to Wilson at a motel in Newport, TN.

Camp said Wilson had assumed a false identity during his time in TN before he was arrested.  Wilson was being held at the Cocke County Detention Center while awaiting extradition back to Florence County.

Wednesday, Camp said Wilson was back in Florence County being held at the Detention Center on charges of assault and battery with intent to kill.

