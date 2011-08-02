Florence teen is denied bond on murder charge

FLORENCE, SC (AP) - A 17-year-old South Carolina teen accused of killing a pawn shop employee and injuring another has been denied bond.
Multiple media outlets report that a judge sided with prosecutors who said the teen was a danger to the community at his court hearing Monday.
Tavario Brunson is charged with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Police say Brunson came in Rick's Pawn Shop around closing time April 12, shooting one employee in the face, then in the head, killing him. A second employee was shot in face, but survived.
