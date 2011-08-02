Consider This: Debt Debate

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Everyone is griping about the national debt negotiations in D.C. But, isn't this the way it's supposed to work?

Consider This: Our country is at its best when Congress and the White House have to compromise to resolve their differences. When one party is in control there are no checks and balances and ultimately bad legislation and policy is approved.

It may not have been enjoyable to watch the, but in the end both sides were forced to work together to get this legislation passed, and neither party got everything it wanted. If the past is a guide then what happened during this debt debate will ultimately be considered a positive event in our country's history.

