Bank robbery suspect taken into custody

Bank robbery suspect taken into custody

Gunther has been charged with strong arm robbery and entering a bank with intent to steal

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department has arrested a reported bank robbery suspect who allegedly barricaded himself inside a building with a gun Tuesday morning.

Lt. Jamie Debari, spokesman for the Horry County Police Department, said the suspect barricaded himself inside a storage unit at the Universal Storage and Office Park along Piedmont Avenue.

Lt. Raul Denis with Horry County Police said the suspect was taken into custody sometime before 11:30 a.m.

Piedmont Avenue and the surrounding streets were closed for about an hour and the people who work nearby the crime scene say the whole situation was unnerving.

"Within the last couple of months the amount of bank robberies that have been going on it's scary. It's scary," said Joni Moore, who works nearby.

On scene, Lance Cpl. Marcus Rhodes with Horry County Police said Kyle William Gunther, 39, of Myrtle Beach surrendered to police and has been charged in connection to a bank robbery in the area, though he would not specify which one.

Debari said Gunther is connected to the Thursday robbery of the First Federal Bank along Highway 707 in Murrells Inlet.

Just before 3 p.m., a man entered the bank located inside the Lowe's Food and passed a note to a teller demanding money. He was able to flee with an undisclosed amount of money.

Gunther has been charged strong arm robbery and entering a bank with intent to steal.

