Butter Bean Salad with Red and Yellow Tomatoes, Fresh Dill, and Balsamic Vinaigrette: yield 4 portions:

16ozs. of Butter Beans, boiled until soft in slightly salted water, then cool.

1 Roma Tomato - diced small

1 Yellow Tomato - diced small (may substitute half a yellow bell pepper)

2tbsp of fine diced FRESH DILL

3-4ozs. of Balsamic Vinaigrette.

**Simply mix all of the above ingredients together in a bowl and season to taste with salt and pepper. Have the finished butter bean salad out at room temperature for 15 minutes before serving for better flavor so that the salad isn't too cold. Enjoy!!

Seared Local Flounder with fresh Peach Salsa, Basmati Rice, and Fresh Roasted Corn off the Cob: yield 2 portions:

2- (6-7oz. portions of flounder or your favorite fish) - lightly season both sides with salt and pepper, dredge lightly in flour, then sear in olive oil in a teflon pan over medium high heat until cooked through.

Peach Salsa (2 portions): 1 large peach, skinned, and diced small. 1tbsp of diced shallot, 1tbsp of diced scallion, 1tbsp of diced FRESH BASIL, 1tbsp of diced red tomato, 1tbsp of diced yellow tomato or yellow bell pepper. Juice squeezed from half a lemon.

*Simply mix all of the peach salsa ingredients together and lightly season to taste.

*Basmati rice or favorite starch goes well with this dish. I recommend your favorite rice or a small pasta like orzo pasta, or perhaps cous cous, as potatoes are not recommended for this light summer dish.

*Fresh Roasted Corn off the Cob (2portions): Take 3 ears of fresh shucked corn and stand the corn up in a medium size bowl. Now take a small serated knife and shuck the corn off the cob. The corn will fall off into the bowl and not onto your prep table. Now add 1tbsp of olive oil and a little salt and pepper. Place the shucked seasoned corn on a pan-sprayed pan and cover in aluminum foil. Now roast in a 400 degree oven until the corn is soft and cooked properly. This takes about 20 minutes.

*Spoon the refreshing room temperature peach salsa over your cooked fish. Serve with the fresh roasted corn and your favorite starch!! A great light, healthy refreshing summer dish! Bon Appetite!! Chef Tom.