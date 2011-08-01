Police say Lake City man fired shots into female's home

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) A Lake City man was arrested Saturday after police say he shot several rounds into a home in Lake City and made numerous threatening phone calls to the residents of the house.

Florence County Sheriff's Office Investigators arrested Joe Junior Salters, 52, on Saturday after an investigation into gunshots fired into a home at the 1100 block of Hart Lane in Lake City.

Police say Salters believed that a female companion was inside the residence and discharged multiple rounds into the home Friday.

Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of the assault. It was also determined that Salters had been making numerous telephone calls threatening the victim as well as others.

Salters is being charged with unlawful use of a telephone, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and procession of a weapon during a violent crime.

A surety bond was set by the Florence County Magistrates Office and Salters is currently out on bond.

