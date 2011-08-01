MBPD: $50,000 stolen from Myrtle Waves Water Park - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Photos released in Myrtle Waves Water Park burglary

(Source: MBPD) (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department has released surveillance photos from the weekend burglary at Myrtle Waves Water Park that left the attraction $50,000 lighter.

Two employees returning to work Sunday morning at Myrtle Waves Water Park called police after noticing several items out of place inside and outside of the office.

The first employee inside the building at 3000 10th Avenue Ext North had walked into the office to disable the security system through a keypad on the wall. The employee noted to police that when he realized the keypad was off, he called the second employee to take a look inside the building.

The duo noticed several items out of place and when they realized the vault had been disturbed, they called police.

Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to the call around 8:40 a.m. to find a ladder scaling the roof of the building and several sliced wires that were once connected to a security system.

Officers found a side door to the building had been pried open and was still ajar when police arrived on scene. The incident report also notes that the vault area had clearly been rummaged through, with several coins scattered about on the floor. A file cabinet had been pushed over and it appeared the vault door had been pried open.

According to the incident report, $50,000 in cash was stolen from Myrtle Waves and Crime Scene Investigators were brought in to process the location.

Although police say evidence was taken from the office, they did not specify what that evidence was or if they had any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information related to this crime is urged to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1300.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly