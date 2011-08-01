Photos released in Myrtle Waves Water Park burglary

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department has released surveillance photos from the weekend burglary at Myrtle Waves Water Park that left the attraction $50,000 lighter.

Two employees returning to work Sunday morning at Myrtle Waves Water Park called police after noticing several items out of place inside and outside of the office.

The first employee inside the building at 3000 10th Avenue Ext North had walked into the office to disable the security system through a keypad on the wall. The employee noted to police that when he realized the keypad was off, he called the second employee to take a look inside the building.

The duo noticed several items out of place and when they realized the vault had been disturbed, they called police.

Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to the call around 8:40 a.m. to find a ladder scaling the roof of the building and several sliced wires that were once connected to a security system.

Officers found a side door to the building had been pried open and was still ajar when police arrived on scene. The incident report also notes that the vault area had clearly been rummaged through, with several coins scattered about on the floor. A file cabinet had been pushed over and it appeared the vault door had been pried open.

According to the incident report, $50,000 in cash was stolen from Myrtle Waves and Crime Scene Investigators were brought in to process the location.

Although police say evidence was taken from the office, they did not specify what that evidence was or if they had any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information related to this crime is urged to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1300.

