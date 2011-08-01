CCU residence hall to reopen after damage in fire - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

CCU residence hall to reopen after damage in fire

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) After a residence hall at Coastal Carolina University caught fire in July, the university has announced it will reopen to students Friday.

According to the Conway Fire Department, lightning sparked a fire in the top floor of Building 128 in the University Place complex on SC 344 on July 31. No one was currently occupying the building and no injuries occurred.

CCU's Office of University Housing then contacted the 58 students who would be given new housing assignments for the upcoming fall semester. According to Steve Harrison, director of University Housing, all the students displaced by the incident were to be placed in alternate CCU housing residences.

Freshmen move-in day at CCU was Aug 19. Move-in day for returning and transfer students was Aug 20 and 21.

Thursday, CCU released the following statement:

Eighteen of the students originally assigned to the building have chosen to return to that dorm. The remaining spaces will be filled by incoming spring semester students and some continuing students.

Coastal Carolina University Student Housing Foundation owns the University Place complex. It is managed by University Housing on behalf of Coastal Carolina University.

