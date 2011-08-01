Missing Bennettsville man located

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) A man in Bennettsville, missing since Saturday, has been located by police Tuesday afternoon.

The local Bennettsville police were seeking the public help in locating Walter John Lanciki, 56, after he walked away from his home on Winston Avenue in Bennettsville Saturday. He was wearing a dark blue shirt, blue jeans, white socks and black shoes the last time he was seen.

Lanciki was located in Bennettsville by the Bennettsville Police Department around 1:00 pm today in good health. Lanciki left the residence that he shares with his girlfriend due to what he claimed to be a personal difference between the two and was okay.



