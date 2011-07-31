MCSO arrests suspect for night club shooting

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) The Marion County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection to a shooting at a night club on July 31.



According to Sheriff Mark Richardson with the MCSO, the shooting occurred at approximately 3 a.m. at the Sweet Daddy's Sugar Shack Night Club in the Gresham community of Marion County.

Deputies responded to the club after shots were reported. Frankie Robinson, 21, died and another victim was taken to a local hospital after being shot in the leg.

Marion County Sheriff Mark Richardson said Friday an arrest was made in connection to the shooting.

Damien Willis, 24, was arrested at his home Thursday and has been charged with voluntary manslaughter.

According to Richardson, Robinson and the injured man began fighting in the parking lot of the club when Willis approached them and fired shots.



In the tight-knit community of Gresham, people were feeling the loss.

"I was shocked," says Gresham local India Campbell. "The person was a really sweet guy. I was wondering who would want to hurt him."

Campbell says the crime is tragic, but shootings like this one are rare in Gresham, so she doesn't feel that her safety is threatened.

"People that come in here watch out for us. I don't feel any danger."

But others in Gresham see the shooting as a sign that it's time for a change with the younger generation.

"We as older folk need to get on these younger folk and let them know this is not the way to live," says Ronald Anderson. "They need to have fun, but leave this shooting and hurting each other out of it."

Willis is being held at the Marion County Jail on a $50,000 bond.



Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.