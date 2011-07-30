Store clerk shot at Dillon truck stop

DILLON, SC (WMBF) - Dillon County Sheriff's Department has confirmed a store clerk at Porky's Truckers' Store in Dillon was shot around 9:00 Saturday night during an armed robbery.

Police were called to the scene of Highway 301 North at South of the Border. Officials say the victim was transported to the hospital, but that person's condition and identity is unknown at this time.

Captain Cliff Arnette says the suspect is still on the loose, but they're not releasing a description at this point of the investigation. WMBF News will provide more information as the details develop.

