MBPD arrests bank robbery suspect

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The Myrtle Beach Police Department has arrested a suspect in the bank robbery that occurred Saturday morning.



The TD Bank on 38th Ave North in Myrtle Beach was reportedly robbed by a suspect described as a white male in his late 20s to early 30s, wearing a navy blue t-shirt, khaki shorts, flip flops, and a black pair of sunglasses. The suspect stands approximately 6' tall and weights between 160-175 pounds.

Through the description, along with the assistance of the bank security system, police have identified the suspect as 31-year-old Shawn Robert Shane.

Shane's last known address was on 2nd Ave. North in Myrtle Beach. Shane has been arrested close to his home, and is currently in the custody of Myrtle Beach Police. Shane has been charged with Robbery/Entering Bank, Depository Or Bldg And Loan Association.

