HCPD searching for bank robbery suspect

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department responded to the scene of a reported bank robbery that occurred just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. Robert Kegler, spokesman for the Horry County Police Department, said the robbery occurred at the First Federal Bank located at 11903 Highway 707 in Murrells Inlet, inside the Lowes Food store.

Kegler said the suspect is described as a white male between the ages of 30 and 35 standing about 6' and weighing 170 pounds.

He was wearing a white shirt and a white on blue UNC Tarheels baseball cap at the time of the robbery. The suspect also has a full brown beard that is unkempt in nature.

Sgt. Chip Squires with the Horry County Police Criminal Investigations Division says the suspect walked into the bank area, approached the counter and passed a note demanding money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect left the scene. There is no suspect vehicle description at this time.

Many shoppers and employees say they're shocked that an individual would attempt to rob a bank branch inside a crowded grocery store. What's even more surprising is how the robber was able to keep a low profile.

"A couple employees said they didn't know," says shopper Carole Miller. "They turned around and saw crime scene tape."

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 915-5350. You may also call 915-TIPS (8477) if you wish to remain anonymous.

