Restaurant Scorecard: July 29

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control aims at improving food safety at area restaurants through a statewide inspection initiative.
The results, which are made available to the public, are based off of a 100 point checklist that inspects 50 areas of each chosen establishment. The lowest grade a restaurant can receive is a "C" rating, or 70 to 77 points.
The following are two of the latest restaurant inspection results in Myrtle Beach:
|Amici's Brick Oven Bistro | 1310 Celebrity Square, Myrtle Beach
Overall Grade: 78 – B
During an inspection on July 25, a DHEC employee found employees and cooks not washing hands as needed, a previous violation also found during a June inspection. The inspector noted cooks were using wiping cloths/chef towels in place of hand washing.
Cold foods were found holding above 45 degrees, and the sanitizer at a three compartment sink was too low.
In-use wiping cloths were found to be soiled excessively and soap and/or paper towels were not found at a hand-sink.
[Click here to read the complete health inspection report (PDF)]
|Original Shuckers Raw Bar | 300 N. Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach
Overall Grade: 84 – B
On July 22, a DHEC inspector found a dish-machine to not be working properly and noted a company was called and a three compartment sink was set up to use until the machine was fixed.
Roaches were found in the restaurant, and a pest control company would need to be called and records and plans for treatment would need to be provided to DHEC on a follow-up.
Various areas around the restaurant were in need of cleaning and repair, such as a potato slicer and plumbing lines along walls.
[Click here to read the complete health inspection report (PDF)]
Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.
918 Frontage Rd. East
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
(843) 839-9623
sarahmiles@wmbfnews.com
(843) 839-9623EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.