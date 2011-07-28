Consider This: 7th Congressional District

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) After some political wrangling, backdoor negotiations and intense debate leaders in the South Carolina House and Senate agreed on Congressional district lines that position Horry County as the center of a new 7th district.

Consider This: The dispute between the boundaries in the original plans from the House and Senate had more to do with inflated egos than strong leadership. Fortunately, the egos were checked and the groups pulled together for a compromise plan that was ultimately best for the state.

The plan now moves to Governor Haley for her approval, which she says she will do, and then to the Justice Department for final approval. The layout of the 7th district is good for the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee and we're pleased to see that state leaders agreed to position this newly acquired seat in this region of the state.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.