New energy product, lasting affects of caffeine

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) From chugging coffee, grabbing a snack loaded with sugar, or turning to the ever popular energy drinks, Americans are looking for an energy boost, and teens particularly are devouring the caffeine filled beverages.

With the growing dependency on "energy in a can," it seems the latest product on the market, a dissolvable, energy strip that you place on your tongue, will be the newest sensation to the younger crowd addicted to caffeine.

The strips are supposed to provide caffeine comparable to one cup of coffee, in addition to a vitamin boost. But even in small doses, caffeine can have lasting affects on a young person's body.

WMBF News Investigates is letting you know the effects of the strip and why, it seems, so many teens are turning to high caffeine products to make it through the day. Join Anchor Chandi Lowry Thursday at 6 p.m. as she delves into the lasting effects of a high caffeine intake, and how it could affect your child's health.

