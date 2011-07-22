FCSO searches for armed robbery suspects - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FCSO searches for armed robbery suspects

The two men robbed a convenience store in Florence County on July 8 (Source: FCSO) The two men robbed a convenience store in Florence County on July 8 (Source: FCSO)
Anyone with information is asked to contact FCSO (Source: FCSO) Anyone with information is asked to contact FCSO (Source: FCSO)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating two men wanted in connection to an armed robbery July 8.

Capt. Mike Nunn, spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff's Office, said two masked suspects allegedly entered a convenience store on South Irby Street and Green Acres Road around 4:30 a.m. and demanded money from the store clerk at gunpoint.

Victims described one of the suspects as a black male wearing all black clothing and a black mask. The second suspect is described as a black male wearing dark clothing with a tee shirt around his mouth and nose.

The second suspect was allegedly carrying a Mac-10 style semiautomatic pistol.

Pictures of the suspects have been attached to the story. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence County Sheriff's Office at 843-665-2121.

