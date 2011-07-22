Restaurant Scorecard: July 22

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control aims at improving food safety at area restaurants through a statewide inspection initiative.

The results, which are made available to the public, are based off of a 100 point checklist that inspects 50 areas of each chosen establishment. The lowest grade a restaurant can receive is a "C" rating, or 70 to 77 points.

The following are two of the latest restaurant inspection results in Little River and Myrtle Beach:

Hong Kong | 3387 Hwy 9 East, Little River



Overall Grade: 74 – C

During an inspection on July 15, a DHEC employee found the presence of roaches and flies in the restaurant and instructed the manager to contact pest control.

The restaurant will have to provide an invoice to DHEC from a pest control company during a follow up inspection.

Onions were found stored on the floor and raw meats were found stored over ready to eat foods. The foods were reorganized.

Various areas were in need of cleaning and repair.

King Crab | 5301 S. Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach



Overall Grade: 78 – B

On July 14, a DHEC inspector found employees to not be washing their hands properly and the manager of the restaurant was told how employees should be washing their hands.

The inspector also found flies in the restaurant.

Food was found to be thawing in room temperature water. Additionally, the inspector found food not stored six inches off the floor.

Various floors and other areas needed to be cleaned.

