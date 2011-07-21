MOST WANTED: James Jeffrey Ritchie - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MOST WANTED: James Jeffrey Ritchie

If you've seen Ritchie, call MBPD (Source: MBPD) If you've seen Ritchie, call MBPD (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down 37-year-old James Jeffery Ritchie, who is wanted for burglary in the second degree.

According to police, Ritchie is wanted in connection to a burglary, though details of that burglary were not made available by police.

Ritchie is described as a white male standing 5'08" and weighing about 155 pounds. He has blue hair and is last known to be from the High Point area of North Carolina.

Several scars on his left leg and right hand have been reported as well as tattoos on his left shoulder and right shoulder.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Ritchie is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382. Do not approach him and do not attempt to apprehend him.

