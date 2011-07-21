Women choose being thin over longer life

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A recent study suggests women would rather be thin and live a shorter life span, than keep their current body type and experience a longer life.

The results of the study were published last month and detailed the answers when women were asked: If you could be thin without giving up your favorite foods or exercising, but had to lose years off your life span, would you do it?

The result: The majority of women would rather lose years of living than to jump on the treadmill.

