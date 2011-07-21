Consider This: Free TV

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The future of television is bright and we want to make sure it stays that way. Congress is currently considering action as part of the debt and budget negotiations that could threaten your ability to view local, free over-the- air television.

Consider This: The federal government is making decisions about how the airwaves are used, and these decisions would impact your ability to receive local news, severe weather warnings, public safety information and the quality programs you enjoy.

This congressional action seeks to reallocate some TV channels through a process known as spectrum incentive auctions. As broadcasters we are fighting to ensure any government decision about spectrum does not deny you access to the great services you currently receive and the new, innovative services on the horizon.

We need your help. Contact your Congressional representative and tell them to protect local TV. You can learn more online at TheFutureofTV.org. We appreciate your support.

