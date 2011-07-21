2nd arrest made in July murder of Hartsville man

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) Two people are facing murder charges seven months after a Hartsville man was gunned down outside of his home.



Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said Hazel Herkin Knox died as the result of a shooting shortly after midnight on July 21 along Cooley Street inside the city limits of Hartsville.

Donald Quist, spokesman for the City of Hartsville said officers from the Hartsville Police Department responded to a home along Cooley Street in reference to a 911 call for help.

Upon arrival, officers found Knox, a man in his mid-fifties, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound on the ground behind his home.

According to Quist, Knox was then taken to Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

"At this time we are leading an investigation," said Hartsville Police Chief James Hudson in August. "We are looking for leads, suspects and any persons of interest. If anyone has any information regarding this case they should contact the Hartsville Police Department."

Jan. 26, the U.S. Marshals released a statement that they had taken a murder suspect into custody in connection to a homicide on July 21 in Hartsville. Quist confirmed to WMBF News Friday that Darius Montrez Ings was arrested for Knox's death.

Ings was reportedly working at a Deerfield Beach, FL Marshalls store and was arrested without incident.

"Ings was attempting to lead a new life in Florida; however our investigators never gave up bringing him to justice," stated U.S. Marshal Kelvin Washington, District of South Carolina. "The due diligence of our counterparts at the FRFTF has led to another fugitive arrest and made our communities a safer place. This noteworthy capture should be a sign to those who think they can flee and start anew, the US Marshals will always seek you out and bring you in."

Friday, Quist confirmed a second suspect was arrested Thursday evening. Brian Harris Young, 24, is facing a charge of murder in connection to the death of Knox. Further details surrounding his arrest have not been released.



