Socastee teen's trial to begin a month early

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The teen accused of shooting at Socastee High School Resource Officer Erik Karney and bringing pipe bombs to school in September is now scheduled to face a judge Aug. 8.

According to the 15th Judicial Circuit Court in Horry County, the trial of Christian Helms will begin on Aug. 8, not in September as originally scheduled.

In May, Helms' trial was scheduled to begin on Sept. 6, but a roster from the 15th Circuit Court indicates Helms will face Judge Thomas W. Cooper a month earlier.

It remains unknown at this time why the trial has been moved up and further details surrounding the trial are also unknown.

WMBF News will provide further details as they become available.

