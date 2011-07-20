Florence DMV worker indicted on fraud charges

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A 40-year-old Florence woman has been indicted on five counts of issuing fraudulent commercial drivers licenses, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

U.S. Attorney Bill Nettles said Wednesday Brenda Poston is accused of falsely entering information into the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles database that some people had passed the written and driving skills tests when they hadn't taken either.

Poston allegedly waived the requirements that those people take the tests.

Additionally, Poston is accused of providing a person a fraudulent social security number in order for them to obtain a driver's license.

Nettles said Poston faces a fine of $25,000 and/or imprisonment for five years, supervised release of not more than three years and a special assessment of $100 for each charge.

