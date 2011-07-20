Alleged purse snatching in Futrell Park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Officers responded to a 19-year-old female victim who alleged her purse was snatched on her walk home Tuesday night by two male suspects, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.



The victim reported to be returning home through Futrell Park when the suspects approached her, snatched her purse, took the cash from within totaling approximately $22.00 and then returned her purse and ran away. The victim then ran home and called the police.



According to a police report, the victim described the two suspects as black males. The first suspect was wearing a white t-shirt, dark jean shorts. This suspect is reportedly between 5'6" - 5'7" in height and 17-18 years of age.

The second suspect was wearing a red t-shirt and dark-colored jeans. This suspect is reportedly between 6'1"-6'3" in height and 18-21 years of age.



The Myrtle Beach Police Department is currently investigating this incident.



