FCSO arrests teen in deadly shooting

Cedric Antwan Peterson (Source: FCSO)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff's Office has arrested an 18-year-old Florence man in connection to the murder of another Sunday.

Capt. Mike Nunn, spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff's Office, said Cedric Antwan Peterson has been charged with murder after the shooting death of Nickolas Ross.

Nunn said the shooting allegedly stemmed from an altercation between Ross' brother and a friend of Peterson. Ross was shot around 7:40 p.m. Sunday night along Carver Circle in Florence.

Ross was taken to an area hospital after the shooting where he was pronounced dead. His body was then taken to the Medical University of Charleston for an autopsy.

Peterson is being held at the Florence County Detention Center. Nunn said the investigation remains ongoing, and more charges and arrests are possible.

Further details surrounding the incident remain unknown at this time. WMBF News will provide those details as they become available.

