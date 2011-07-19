Dillon Police officer arrested, let go from force - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Dillon Police officer arrested, let go from force

Bracey is accused of stealing a car Saturday morning (Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office) Bracey is accused of stealing a car Saturday morning (Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A former Dillon Police Officer has been arrested after allegedly stealing a truck in Marion County early Saturday morning.

According to an incident report from the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to an area along George Road around 1:20 a.m. in reference to a disturbance.

While en route, deputies were told by dispatch there were several people fighting and driving recklessly in possession of firearms. Upon arrival, deputies found a large group of people walking around and hanging out in vehicles and golf carts.

The victim then told deputies Jason Chadwick Bracey, 29, of Dillon, stole his 1998 Chevrolet truck while the victim was attending a party along George Road in Latta.

According to the victim, Bracey told him he was a police officer and asked the victim twice if he wanted to sell his truck. The victim said he didn't know Bracey and told him no, he did not want to sell his truck.

The victim then told deputies he walked away and upon returning, allegedly found his truck speeding off on George Road, hitting mail boxes, fences and driving through neighbors' yards. He further stated he and some friends chased Bracey and found Bracey and the victim's truck at the end of George Road.

According to the victim, Bracey was "hanging out of the door of the truck," and at that time, the victim said he began chasing Bracey on foot. He claimed Bracey had his steering wheel cover in his hand.

Several witnesses told deputies they saw Bracey drive off in the victim's truck, and deputies observed fences and mail boxes that had been damaged.

Deputies then spoke with Bracey, who claimed to not know anything about the incident and said he had been inside a home along George Road the entire time.

Further details surrounding the arrest have not been made available at this time.

Tuesday, Dillon Police Chief Joe Rogers said Bracey was let go from the Dillon Police Department on Saturday, and is no longer employed by the City.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

