Consider This: Voter ID

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) When you think about the democracy of the United States there are few things that are more important than our right to vote.

Consider This: South Carolina is working to eliminate voter fraud and will now require voters to show a photo ID prior to casting their ballot. Many people are complaining that this is an attempt to make it more difficult for certain groups to vote. I would challenge that getting a free ID card does not create a hardship for anyone. If you have to have an ID to drive, why not require an ID to vote?

It is critical to the democratic process that our elections are fair, accurate and void of fraud. The new ID requirements will help to ensure that happens.

