Attempted murder suspect gets 10 years in prison

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Socastee woman charged with attempted murder and the ill treatment of animals has been sentenced to spend a decade behind bars.

Brad Richardson, Senior Assistant Solicitor with the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office, said 59-year-old JoAnna Marsh pleaded "nolo contender" to attempted murder and ill treatment of animals on Monday, May 13 prior to a jury trial she requested.

Judge Cottingham sentenced her to ten years without parole.

"NOLO CONTEDRE is a pleading in which the defendant indicates he or she does not contest the charge in is willing to accept punishment as if found guilty. For all effects and purposes it has the same effect as a jury verdict of guilty. In the hearing prior to the plea, testimony revealed Marsh had suffered from Major Depressive Disorder, Recurrent and Borderline Personality Features," Brad Richardson said.

Marsh was arrested by Horry County Police in 2011 for shooting her boyfriend in Socastee.

Police spokesman Sgt. Robert Kegler said JoAnna Marsh was arrested without incident outside the home on Laney Street where that shooting took place.

The shooting victim called 911 to report he was shot by his former flame, and was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he underwent the first of several surgeries.

According to the police report, before going to a hospital the victim was able to tell police what he says happened. He told officers that Marsh walked into the living room, said "I'm going to kill you," and shot him three times in the stomach. The victim said they were not arguing at the time, but Marsh had been living at the home and was being evicted.

Witnesses said the victim walked out the front door and into the street, and Marsh drive away in a 1994 green Cadillac DeVille.

One witness told police the victim was known to have guns in the house, and he identified three places guns could be found. The police report states that officers "performed a protective sweep of the home," but the report does not say if any guns were found. During the sweep an officer also found blood on a shower curtain in a bathroom near the front door. Inside the bathtub the officer found two dead cats in a laundry basket.

It was later discovered that Marsh drowned the two cats. Prior to this incident, Marsh had been convicted for third degree arson.

