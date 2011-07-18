Man allegedly kidnaps 4, takes them on ride

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Nichols man has been arrested by the Marion County Sheriff's Office after allegedly kidnapping three juveniles and a child Saturday.

According to an incident report from the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the complainant reported to deputies she received a text message from one of the juvenile victims that she had been kidnapped by a man.

The complainant said the victim had two juveniles as well as a child with her and was driving a burgundy Ford Mustang with a tan convertible top.

A BOLO was then issued for the car, which was located a short while later at the Walmart in Marion.

One of the deputies said they saw a white male wearing an orange shirt with white stripes and blue jeans with white shoes get out of the vehicle and walk toward Walmart. At that time, deputies set up a perimeter, but were unable to locate the suspect.

When talking to the victims, deputies were told the three juveniles and the baby arrived at the store around 3 p.m. Saturday and purchased the items they needed.

As they were putting the items into the car, an unknown white male asked them if they had a lighter. When they told the man no, he then said the baby was cute. The victims said they didn't respond and at that time, the man said "look, y'all know what this is" and pulled up his shirt to reveal a black gun.

The victims said the man then told them all to get into the car and he needed a ride to the store at the end of the road. As they got closer to the store, the man told them to keep going to a traffic light.

The man allegedly took them down several roads until he forced them to stop and get out of the car so he could smoke a cigarette.

According to the report, when he was finished with his cigarette, the man told them to go to the back of the car and pull down their pants.

The man allegedly then took pictures of the victims before forcing them back into the car.

According to the report, the man continued to force the victims at gunpoint to do various things and drive along unfamiliar roads before demanding their identification and telling the victims he knew where their families lived.

They then pulled back into the parking lot at Walmart, where the man allegedly told the victims to get out of the car and hug him so it wouldn't "look like anything on the cameras." The victims told deputies they did as they were told and drove off.

Upon further investigation, the man was identified as William Everette Mincey, IV, 35.

Mincey has been charged with kidnapping as well as engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance/assault.

Major Paul James with the Marion County Sheriff's Office said Mincey received no bond and remains incarcerated at the Marion County Jail.

