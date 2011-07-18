DCSO: June murder suspect connected to 2003 cold case - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

DCSO: June murder suspect connected to 2003 cold case

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection to a 2003 cold case homicide, who is currently in custody for the June murder of his cousin.

Capt. Andy Locklair, spokesman for the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, said investigators believe Douglas Gregg is also responsible for the murder of Moses Smith in July of 2003. Smith was stabbed to death in the Dovesville area on July 5.

Once he was involved with this murder on June 12... there were so many similarities, we felt like we needed to go back and question him about this one," Locklair said.

Locklair said Gregg also robbed Smith a month prior on June 4, 2003.

Gregg was arrested June 12, 2011 in connection to the stabbing death of his cousin, Levi Gregg. Locklair said Gregg allegedly killed his cousin and forced a woman at knifepoint into a car before fleeing the scene and robbing a convenience store.

Gregg allegedly led deputies on a chase before he was finally arrested.

"I think robbery was the motive for the killings to be classified as a serial killer there has to be two or more confirmed. He is a suspect in a third one and I don't know if we will be able to prove it or not," Locklair said.

Gregg is being charged for both murders but is now a suspect for a third murder involving a woman, who they will not identify. Officials believe that the woman has some relation to Gregg.

Investigators are currently looking for physical evidence for the third murder in which Gregg is a suspect.

 

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

