Restaurant Scorecard: July 15

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control aims at improving food safety at area restaurants through a statewide inspection initiative.

The results, which are made available to the public, are based off of a 100 point checklist that inspects 50 areas of each chosen establishment. The lowest grade a restaurant can receive is a "C" rating, or 70 to 77 points.

The following are two of the latest restaurant inspection results in Georgetown and Myrtle Beach:

Great Wall Chinese Restaurant | 1049 N. Fraser St., Georgetown



Overall Grade: 79 – B

During an inspection on July 13, a DHEC employee found raw meats thawing improperly that exceeded the acceptable temperatures.

An employee was also found to not be washing their hands after handling raw meat and was told to do so.

Additionally, employees were found to only rinse pots and pans, not wash and sanitize those pots and pans.

Raw chicken was stored over produce and food storage bins were said to be in poor shape.

[Click here to read the complete health inspection report (PDF)]

Pizza Heaven | 708 N. Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach



Overall Grade: 81 – B

An inspector found the presence of roaches during an inspection on July 8. The inspector noted it to be a consecutive critical violation, and the restaurant was told to contact pest control.

Dented cans were found in the restaurant, and employees were instructed to return those dented cans to the provider.

Various areas were said to be in poor repair.

[Click here to read the complete health inspection report (PDF)]

