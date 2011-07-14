Consider This: Pool Enclosures

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Last year FEMA informed local hoteliers that their temporary pool enclosures were no longer in compliance with federal regulations and flood insurance would be at risk if the enclosures were not removed. These enclosures keep the pool areas warm in the winter which helps bring guests in during the off season.

Consider This: Finally, we have some good news coming out of Washington. The U.S. House passed the National Flood Insurance Program Reauthorization bill that addresses a variety of issues, including the use of temporary pool enclosures.

Local leaders tell us Congressman Tim Scott, who sits on the House Rules Committee, played a key role in the passage of the NFIP Reauthorization bill with the pool enclosure language included. In only a matter of months after taking office Mr. Scott has impressed with his understanding of how to make things happen in D.C. We're fortunate to have such a strong leader representing us.

If the Senate passes the legislation with the same language as the House version it will be good news for Grand Strand businesses. It is a common sense plan that deserves approval.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.