Bennettsville Police make arrest in copper theft cases

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) Investigators with the Bennettsville Police Department have arrested one suspect in relation to several burglaries and copper thefts and are searching for at least one other suspect who aided in the crimes.

According to LT. Larry Turner with the Bennettsville Police Department, Billy L. McDuffie was arrested on two counts of Burglary, three counts of Criminal Conspiracy, four counts of Malicious injury to property and four counts of larceny stemming from incidents that occurred from May 11 thru June 29 in the City of Bennettsville.

Police say two locations were burglarized by McDuffie and a second suspect, after they broke into the locations by stealing window units and causing damage to the properties.

In addition, two more locations were allegedly targeted by McDuffie and the second suspect when they caused damage by stealing copper from the heating and air units located on the outside of the properties.

It is believed that McDuffie then sold the stolen items. Investigators say the investigation is still open as they attempt to locate the second suspect. More charges are expected in the case.

