HCPD investigates second bank robbery

HCPD investigates second bank robbery

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police continue to investigate a second bank robbery Wednesday afternoon, separate from the incident at First Citizens Bank.

Sgt. Robert Kegler, spokesman for the Horry County Police Department, said the robbery occurred at the Horry County State Bank located at 4600 Hwy 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach around 4 p.m.

Police are looking for a white male standing 6' tall and weighing around 140 pounds. He was wearing a brown shirt, dark pants and a blue hat with a blue bandanna on his neck at the time of the incident.

Kegler said officers do not believe this suspect to be the same one involved Wednesday morning's bank robbery at First Citizens Bank.

He was last seen running toward Coalition Drive.

Further details surrounding the incident are unknown at this time. WMBF News has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide those details as soon as they become available.

