Christopher St. John has been in the financial services industry for more then twelve years and is President and owner of The Carolina Wealth Advisors, Inc and The Carolina Divorce Consultants, Inc. Chris specializes in comprehensive financial planning to include retirement, investment, and insurance planning, as well as tax planning. Chris graduated from Coastal Carolina University with a Bachelors-degree in both accounting and finance. He also earned his MBA from Coastal Carolina University. Chris holds several professional designations including: CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, Chartered Financial Consultant™, Certified Divorce Financial Analyst™, Chartered Advisor for Senior Living™, Certified Fraud Examiner, and he is an Enrolled Agent. He enjoys running with his two children, Rachel and Patrick and is a four time Myrtle Beach Marathon runner.

The CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, (CFP®) mark identifies individuals who are devoted to a high level of professionalism in providing financial planning advice. Much more then an educational designation, the CFP® certification is a professional certification that helps to set apart those serious about a career in financial planning. Certification requirements include initial and ongoing education, examination, experience, and ethics components. Mr. St. John pursued this professional designation because of the importance of offering his clients the highest level of knowledge and professionalism that someone in the financial industry can provide. The rigorous standards surrounding the CFP certification exemplify Chris's level of dedication and passion for his profession.

The Chartered Financial Consultant™ (ChFC®) program focuses on the complete financial planning process as an organized way to collect and analyze information on a client's total financial situation. ChFC's can identify and establish specific financial goals and then formulate, implement and monitor a comprehensive plan to achieve those goals. Individuals who earn a ChFC® can provide expert advice on a broad range of financial topics including financial planning, wealth accumulation and estate planning, income taxation, life and health insurance, business taxation and planning, investments and retirement planning.

A Chartered Advisor for Senior Living™ (CASL™) is a financial services professional who is qualified to work with mature clients in preparing for retirement specializing in areas of pension funds such as 401k's, 403b's, IRA's, Social Security, planning for long-term healthcare needs, developing estate planning strategies, and helping with life course transitional phases including family relationships and living arrangements.

As a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst™ (CDFA™) Chris can help clients along with their attorneys to better understand how financial decisions made today can impact the clients' financial future by addressing topics such as: properties, debts, retirement assets, tax issues, businesses, insurance, and income and expenses by completing a thorough analysis of both the short-term and long-term financial effects.

An Enrolled Agent is a person who has earned the privilege of preparing and filing of tax documents, representing taxpayers before the IRS and communicating with the IRS.

Certified Fraud Examiners have the ability to: Examine data and records to detect and trace fraudulent transactions; interview suspects to obtain information and confessions; write investigation reports, advise clients as to their findings and testify at trial; be well-versed in the law as it relates to fraud and fraud investigations; and understand the underlying factors that motivate individuals to commit fraud.

