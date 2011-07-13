Surveillance photos of bank robbery released

SOCASTEE, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police continue to investigate a bank robbery in Socastee that occurred just after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Sgt. Robert Kegler, spokesman for the Horry County Police Department, said the First Citizens Bank located at 4506 Socastee Boulevard was robbed Wednesday morning at 9:14 a.m.

Officers are looking for a white male wearing a white baseball cap with a dark brim, blue long sleeved shirt with a maroon shirt underneath, blue jeans and black and gray sneakers.

Kegler said the suspect entered the bank and verbally demanded money, claiming he had a weapon. A weapon was not seen during the incident, according to Kegler.

He was seen fleeing toward Socastee Station. Detectives believe the suspect then got into a blue PT Cruiser and fled the area.

Additionally, detectives believe a dye pack activated behind Socastee Station, because a small amount of money with the dye was found.

Any businesses who come in contact with money that appears to have reddish or pink dye on it should contact police right away.

The suspect is further described as being between the ages of 35 and 45 years of age standing 5'8" and weighing around 175 pounds. He has brown hair and his face was unshaven during the incident.

If you see the suspect, do not approach him and call HCPD immediately.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.